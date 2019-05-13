Horse stuck after falling into Florida family's pool

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - You can lead a horse to water but what happens when it falls in? That's exactly what happened at a Florida home where a horse fell into the family swimming pool.

A fire rescue crew thought they were responding to a human drowning Sunday at a suburban Lake Worth home. Instead, they found a large brown horse standing in the pool.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy walked into the pool in full uniform, sat down on the steps and calmed the steed. The animal was standing in about three feet of water.

The Palm Beach Post reports rescue crew was able to safely coax the animal out of the pool. It's unclear how the horse ended up there.

A woman left a comment on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Facebook post saying the horse was suffering from colic when it fell into the pool and did not survive.

This horse was suffering from colic at the time he fell into this pool. He had some cuts on him from this happening but treating him continued on for hours. He did not make it sadly and everyone at my barn is devastated," the commenter wrote. "Him falling in the pool had nothing to do with his death at all. Thank you again to all the guys that helped with getting him out ￼especially Mitch. He was the best horse anyone could have asked for. Such a crazy pool adventure on his last day with us."

No other details have been released.

