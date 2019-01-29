Hours after debut, new slide at Mount Dora's Gilbert Park is closed

Gray slide at Gilbert Park. Image courtesy of the City of Mount Dora.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The city of Mount Dora is closing a new slide at the recently revamped Gilbert Park Playground after community members expressed concerns.

The gray tunnel slide, which is part of the pirate-themed playground's Intrepid Ship, will be inaccessible to the public while the manufacturer reevaluates it at the request of the city, Mount Dora officials announced Saturday night.

On Facebook, commenters said the slide was too steep.

"My son, 9, was just badly injured. I’ve watched so many children all day get hurt on this slide. It has a steep drop in the middle and that’s what’s causing all the injuries," one woman wrote.

Another commenter compared the pirate ship play area to a "death trap."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning to unveil renovations at the park, which include the new Intrepid Ship, The Jungle Dome climbing area, hammock swings, somersault bars and interactive play panels.

The nearly 30-year-old playground had been closed since September, when renovations began to remove the wooden play-set and replace it with a more up-to-date design.

"With this new investment, the City of Mount Dora demonstrates its commitment to a playground that compliments the natural beauty around Gilbert Park, while providing transparent sight lines for caregivers to keep an eye on their children," city officials said in a news release. "The new playground will be constructed with strong, durable robinia wood to mirror the surroundings and ensure a safe playing space. This inclusive, creative, cognitive and physical playground’s values remain natural beauty, safety and exploration."

It's unclear when the slide will reopen to the public.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.