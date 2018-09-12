How a dress shirt could revolutionize the apparel industry

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was an idea that started as a dream, then became a reality for David Schwartzberg, a New York native. While attending the University of Central Florida, the 22-year-old came up with his own invention.

"Thought of it during basketball season in high school. You know, coming from New York, I wasn't used to the heat, and I had to go to class to class wearing a dress shirt," Schwartzberg said.

Arriving to class in a sweat-soaked shirt wasn't the best way to start his day.

"With all these inventions out there, I thought, 'Why can't there be a sweatproof dress shirt?'" Schwartzberg, who graduated from UCF in August with a finance degree, said.

While in his dorm room, he had an idea and soon after got to work on a sweatproof button-down shirt.

"The biggest part of our shirt is our patent-pending patch. We are the first company in the United States -- actually in the world -- to have a double-side fabric. So the inside fabric is different from the outside," Schwartzberg said.

The inside fabric is moisture wicking, which means it is a material that keeps you dry. Schwartzberg said it dries two times faster than the average cotton fabric shirt.

So how do they keep it from staining?

"We treat the outside with a hydrophobic solution to repel all water, oil and protein-based liquids," Schwartzberg said.

Jacob Boyer said he's been by Schwartzberg's side as a friend and business partner from the start.

"It's just always been something that he had in the back of his head that he wanted to do," Boyer said.

Boyer recalled how two years ago, Schwartzberg told him he wanted to be his own boss after a summer internship.

"He was doing door-to-door selling outside wearing this exact kind of outfit. He said he was miserable," Boyer said.

Now they're part of the next generation of entrepreneurs and are aiming to work with the hospitality industry.

"Where we can provide uniforms because I mean, who wouldn't want their servers going around with a sweatproof dress shirt at a fancy restaurant?" Boyer said.

While they pursue that goal, they're setting an example for others to follow their dreams.

"Don't let the negativity get to you; always be optimistic it. It's just perseverance, sticking through it and never giving up," Boyer said.

The founder and co-founder plan on using U.S. materials and a production company in Los Angeles to make the shirts.

The company is currently on Kickstarter until Sept. 18 and is offering a 35 to 50 percent discount on all orders.

For more information on the product, go to www.davidhydeapparel.com or click here to visit the Kickstarter page.

