How does President Trump impact the Florida vote?

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Primary election day is right around the corner and early voting is in full swing. Amid national headlines surrounding President Donald Trump and colleagues he worked with, News 6 wanted to know if those stories are influencing how Central Floridians will vote.

News 6 political expert Jim Clark said the national stories surrounding Trump could impact the Republican primary race for Florida governor. Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on financial crime charges and his personal attorney Michael Cohen plead guilty to violating campaign finance laws.

Some voters in Seminole County said those headlines could affect them when they go to cast their votes.

"It didn't change my vote," early voter Paulette White said.

"It makes you think about what it is you care about," voter Janet said.

Trump endorsed Ron DeSantis for governor while Adam Putnam supports the president's agenda.

Political experts said it is a close race between the two candidates. Clark said the national headlines could sway voters and give a boost to Putnam in the final days leading up to primary election day.

But the majority of early voters at the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office said the stories are not influencing their decision.

"I'm kinda straight forward with my thoughts. I don't bend a lot," early voter Ron Driscoll said.

According to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections, 23,413 people voted early or by mail as of Tuesday.

Early voting ends Saturday. Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.