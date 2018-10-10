How to check if your loved one is safe during Hurricane Michael

Carol Cathey spraypaints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 9, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida…

Hurricane Michael is predicted to be a dangerous, potentially deadly Category 4 storm as it lashes Florida's Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency, and evacuations have been ordered in 22 counties, affecting approximately 375,000 Floridians. By Wednesday morning, it was too late to evacuate.

"The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone. First responders will not be able to come out in the middle of the storm. If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY," Scott tweeted on Wednesday.

For those who are in the monster storm's path, there are ways to let loved ones know that you are safe.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends texting friends and family rather than calling because phone lines will likely be overwhelmed.

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature, which gives users in the area of crisis a chance to mark themselves safe. By clicking here, you can see who on your Facebook friends list lives in the affected area and whether or not they have indicated that they are out of harm's way.

The Red Cross has a similar site called Safe and Well. There, users have the option to list themselves as safe or search a list of registrants for their loved ones. For those who mark themselves safe, there's also an option to select a message such as "currently at shelter" and "will email when available" or write a custom message that loved ones will see when they search the registry.

There are 38 shelters open across the Sunshine State. A list of all the shelters, organized by county, is available here or you can click here to see a map view of the shelters.

For those who are worried about a friend or family member, keep in mind that FEMA, Florida National Guard, Red Cross and countless other agencies have personnel in place to respond to affected areas as soon as it safe.

"Floridians take care of each other. Floridians are strong. Floridians are resilient. There’s nothing our state cannot recover from, because there is no state that cares, loves, or comes together like Florida," Scott tweeted Wednesday.

