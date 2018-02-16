How to contact Central Florida elected officials

ORLANDO, Fla. - Political debates ranging from gun control to immigration policies to environmental conservation are hot button issues among Florida residents and lawmakers.

While citizens vote to elect politicians they believe will represent their best interests, it's oftentimes necessary to contact lawmakers directly to make sure to ensure that individual voices are heard.

Each and every senator and representative has public contact information that constituents are urged to use when it comes to expressing themselves on legal proposals.

Below is a list of lawmakers who represent Central Florida and how they can be contacted.

U.S. Senators

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL

Offices located in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Palm Beach and Washington, D.C.

407-254-2573

1-800-630-7106

www.rubio.senate.gov



Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL

225 E Robinson St #410

Orlando, FL 32801

407-872-7161

www.billnelson.senate.gov/contact-bill

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Neal Dunn, R. - Marion, Levy and several counties in the Panhandle

423 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-5235

Fax: 202-225-5615

dunn.house.gov/contact



Rep. Ted Yoho, R. - Marion,Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford and Union counties

511 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-5744

Fax: 202-225-3973

yoho.house.gov/contact/offices

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R. - Flagler, Volusia, Lake, St. Johns counties

1524 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-2706

desantis.house.gov/email-me

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D. - Seminole and Orange counties

1237 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-4035

stephaniemurphy.house.gov/contact

Rep. Bill Posey, R. - Brevard, Orange and parts of Indian River county

2150 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-3671

Fax: 202-225-3516

posey.house.gov/contact



Rep. Darren Soto, D. - Osceola, Orange and Polk Counties

1429 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-9889

Fax: 202-225-9742

soto.house.gov/contact



Rep. Val Demings, D. - Orange County

238 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-2176

demings.house.gov/contact



Rep. Daniel Webster, R. - Marion, Sumter, Lake, Hernado and Citrus counties

1210 LHOB

Washington, D.C. 20515

Phone: 202-225-1002

Fax: 202-226-6559

webster.house.gov/email-me

Rep. Dennis Ross, R. - Lake, Polk and Hillsborough counties

436 Cannon HOB

Washington, D.C. 20515

Phone: 202-225-1252

Fax: 202-226-0585

dennisross.house.gov/contact

Florida State Senators

Sen. Dorothy Hukill, R.- parts of Volusia and Brevard Counties

209 Dunlawton Ave. Unit 17

Port Orange, FL 32127

386-304-7630

Senate VOIP: 41400

FAX: 888-263-3818

dorothy@dorothyhukill.com

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s14

Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R. - parts of Indian River and Brevard Counties

900 E. Strawbridge Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32901

321-409-2025

Senate VOIP: 41700

mayfield.debbie.web@flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/senators/s17

Sen. Travis Huton, R.- Flagler, St. Johns and part of Volusia County

4875 Palm Coast Parkway, NW Suite 5

Palm Coast, FL 32137

386-446-7610

Senate VOIP: 40700

FAX: 888-263-3475

travis@electhutson.com

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s7

Sen. Dennis Baxley, R- Sumter County and parts of Lake and Marion counties

206 So Hwy 27/441

Lady Lake, FL 32159

352-750-3133

Senate VOIP: 41200

dennis.baxley@myfloridahouse.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s12

Sen. Kelli Stargel, R. - parts of Lake and Polk counties

2033 East Edgewood Drive Suite 1

Lakeland, FL 33803

863-668-3028

Senate VOIP: 42200

votekellistargel@gmail.com

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s22

Sen. Rob Bradley, R. - Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, Union and part of Marion County

1279 Kingsley Avenue Suite 107

Orange Park, FL 32073

904-278-2085

Senate VOIP: 40500

Toll Free: 888-347-3483

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s5

Sen. Keith Perry, R - Alachua, Putnam, and part of Marion County

4650 NW 39th Place Suite C

Gainesville, FL 32606

352-264-4040

Senate VOIP: 40800

perry.keith@ flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s8

Sen. Randolph Bracy, D. - part of Orange County

150 N. Lakeshore Drive

Ocoee, FL 34761

407-656-6716

Senate VOIP: 41100

FAX: 407-656-6719

bracy.randolph@flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s11

Sen. Linda Stewart, D. - part of Orange County

1726 S. Bumby Avenue

Orlando, FL 32806

407-893-2422

Senate VOIP: 41300

FAX: 888-263-3680

stewart.linda@ flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s13

Sen. Victor M. Torres, Jr., D - Osceola and part of Orange County

101 Church Street

Suite 305

Kissimmee, FL 34741

407-846-5187

Senate VOIP: 41500

FAX: 850-410-4817

torres.victor@flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s15

Sen. David Simmons, R - Seminole and part of Volusia County

220 Crown Oak Centre Drive

Longwood, FL 32750

407-262-7578

Senate VOIP: 40900

simmons.david@flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s9

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R - part of Pinellas County

9800 4th Street North

Suite 200

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

727-563-2100

Senate VOIP: 42400

brandes.jeff@flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s24

Sen. Bobby Powell, D - part of Palm Beach County

2715 North Australian Avenue

Suite 105

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

561-650-6880

Senate VOIP: 43000

Bobby.Powell@myfloridahouse.gov.

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s30

Sen. Joe Negron, R - Martin, St. Lucie and part of Palm Beach counties

3500 Southwest Corporate Parkway Suite 204

Palm City, FL 34990

772-219-1665

Senate VOIP: 42500

FAX: 772-219-1666

Toll Free: 888-759-0791

negron.joe@flsenate.gov

www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s25

Florida State Representatives



Rep. John Cortes, D - part of Osceola County

231 Ruby Avenue

Kissimmee, FL 34741-5640

407-846-5009

john.cortes@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4605

Rep. Robert "Bob" Cortes, R - parts of Orange and Seminole counties

150 Cranes Roost Boulevard Suite 2260

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701-3482

407-262-7420

Bob.Cortes@myfloridahouse.gov

http://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4598&LegislativeTermId=86



Rep. Eric Eisnaugle, R - part of Orange County

7009 Dr. Phillips Boulevard Suite 270

Orlando, FL 32819-5124

407-355-5784

Eric.Eisnaugle@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4449

Rep. Patrick Henry, D - part of Volusia County

101 South Palmetto Avenue Suite 3

Daytona Beach, FL 32114-4331

386-238-4650

patrick.henry@myfloridahouse.gov

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4663&LegislativeTermId=87

Rep. Don Hahnfelt, R - Sumter and parts of Lake and Marion counties

916 Avenida Central

The Villages, FL 32159-5704

352-315-4445

229 East Anderson Avenue

Bushnell, FL 33513-6149

352-793-081

Don.Hahnfeldt@myfloridahouse.gov

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4623&LegislativeTermId=87

Rep. Mike La Rosa, R - parts of Osceola and Polk counties

1224 10th Street

St. Cloud, FL 34769-3343

407-891-2555

201 West Central Avenue

Lake Wales, FL 33853-4013

863-679-4905

Mike.LaRosa@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4546



Rep. Thomas Leek, R - part of Volusia County

149 South Ridgewood Avenue Suite 210

Daytona Beach, FL 32114-4335

386-238-4865

Tom.Leek@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4546

Rep. Stan McClain, R - part of Marion County

315 Southeast 25th Avenue

Ocala, FL 34471-2689

352-732-1313

Stan.McClain@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4658&LegislativeTermId=87

Rep. Amy Mercado, D - part of Orange County

5425 South Semoran Boulevard Suite 1A

Orlando, FL 32822-1751

407-249-4473

407-249-4474

Amy.Mercado@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4638&LegislativeTermId=87

Rep. Mike Miller, R - part of Orange County

1405 South Orange Avenue Suite 320

Orlando, FL 32806-2147

407-245-0588

407-245-0589

Mike.Miller@myfloridahouse.gov

http://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4606&LegislativeTermId=86



Rep. Scott Plakon, R - part of Seminole County

1855 West State Road 434 Suite 222

Longwood, FL 32750-5071

407-262-7423

Scott.Plakon@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4430



Rep. Rene Plasencia, R - parts of Brevard and Orange counties

Brevard County Government Center North

Suite 1C, 400 South Street

Titusville, FL 32780-7610

321-383-5151

Rene.Plasencia@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4607&LegislativeTermId=86

Rep. David Santiago, R - part of Volusia County

849 Deltona Boulevard

Deltona, FL 32725-7137

386-575-0387

David.Santiago@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4544&SessionId=73

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D - part of Orange County

4063 North Goldenrod Road Unit 3

Winter Park, FL 32792-8914

407-681-5433

Carlos.Smith@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4642&LegislativeTermId=87

Rep. Charlie Stone, R - parts of Levy and Marion counties

3001 Southwest College Road Suite 104

Ocala, FL 34474-4415

352-291-4436

Charlie.Stone@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4537

Rep. Jennifer Mae Sullivan, R - parts of Lake and Orange counties

2755 South Bay Street Unit D

Eustis, FL 32726-6587

352-742-6275

Jennifer.Sullivan@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4602&LegislativeTermId=86

Rep. Clovis Watson Jr., D - parts of Alachua and Marion counties

2815 Northwest 13th Street ​​​​​​​Suite 202

Gainesville, FL 32609-2865

352-264-4001

Clovis.Watson@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4541

Rep. Randy Fine, R - part of Brevard County

2539 Palm Bay Road North East Suite 5

Palm Bay, FL 32905

321-409-2017

Randy.Fine@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4646&LegislativeTermId=87

Rep. Richard Corcoran, R - Speaker of the House

420 The Capitol

402 South Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300

850-717-5000

richard.corcoran@myfloridahouse.gov

www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4503

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.