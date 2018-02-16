How to contact Central Florida elected officials

ORLANDO, Fla. - Political debates ranging from gun control to immigration policies to environmental conservation are hot button issues among Florida residents and lawmakers.
While citizens vote to elect politicians they believe will represent their best interests, it's oftentimes necessary to contact lawmakers directly to make sure to ensure that individual voices are heard.
Each and every senator and representative has public contact information that constituents are urged to use when it comes to expressing themselves on legal proposals.
Below is a list of lawmakers who represent Central Florida and how they can be contacted.
U.S. Senators
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL
Offices located in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Palm Beach and Washington, D.C.
407-254-2573
1-800-630-7106
www.rubio.senate.gov
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL
225 E Robinson St #410
Orlando, FL 32801
407-872-7161
www.billnelson.senate.gov/contact-bill
U.S. House of Representatives
Rep. Neal Dunn, R. - Marion, Levy and several counties in the Panhandle
423 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-5235
Fax: 202-225-5615
dunn.house.gov/contact
Rep. Ted Yoho, R. - Marion,Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford and Union counties
511 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-5744
Fax: 202-225-3973
yoho.house.gov/contact/offices
Rep. Ron DeSantis, R. - Flagler, Volusia, Lake, St. Johns counties
1524 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-2706
desantis.house.gov/email-me
Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D. - Seminole and Orange counties
1237 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-4035
stephaniemurphy.house.gov/contact
Rep. Bill Posey, R. - Brevard, Orange and parts of Indian River county
2150 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-3671
Fax: 202-225-3516
posey.house.gov/contact
Rep. Darren Soto, D. - Osceola, Orange and Polk Counties
1429 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-9889
Fax: 202-225-9742
soto.house.gov/contact
Rep. Val Demings, D. - Orange County
238 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-2176
demings.house.gov/contact
Rep. Daniel Webster, R. - Marion, Sumter, Lake, Hernado and Citrus counties
1210 LHOB
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-1002
Fax: 202-226-6559
webster.house.gov/email-me
Rep. Dennis Ross, R. - Lake, Polk and Hillsborough counties
436 Cannon HOB
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-1252
Fax: 202-226-0585
dennisross.house.gov/contact
Florida State Senators
Sen. Dorothy Hukill, R.- parts of Volusia and Brevard Counties
209 Dunlawton Ave. Unit 17
Port Orange, FL 32127
386-304-7630
Senate VOIP: 41400
FAX: 888-263-3818
dorothy@dorothyhukill.com
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s14
Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R. - parts of Indian River and Brevard Counties
900 E. Strawbridge Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
321-409-2025
Senate VOIP: 41700
mayfield.debbie.web@flsenate.gov
www.flsenate.gov/senators/s17
Sen. Travis Huton, R.- Flagler, St. Johns and part of Volusia County
4875 Palm Coast Parkway, NW Suite 5
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-446-7610
Senate VOIP: 40700
FAX: 888-263-3475
travis@electhutson.com
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s7
Sen. Dennis Baxley, R- Sumter County and parts of Lake and Marion counties
206 So Hwy 27/441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
352-750-3133
Senate VOIP: 41200
dennis.baxley@myfloridahouse.gov
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s12
Sen. Kelli Stargel, R. - parts of Lake and Polk counties
2033 East Edgewood Drive Suite 1
Lakeland, FL 33803
863-668-3028
Senate VOIP: 42200
votekellistargel@gmail.com
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s22
Sen. Rob Bradley, R. - Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, Union and part of Marion County
1279 Kingsley Avenue Suite 107
Orange Park, FL 32073
904-278-2085
Senate VOIP: 40500
Toll Free: 888-347-3483
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s5
Sen. Keith Perry, R - Alachua, Putnam, and part of Marion County
4650 NW 39th Place Suite C
Gainesville, FL 32606
352-264-4040
Senate VOIP: 40800
perry.keith@
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s8
Sen. Randolph Bracy, D. - part of Orange County
150 N. Lakeshore Drive
Ocoee, FL 34761
407-656-6716
Senate VOIP: 41100
FAX: 407-656-6719
bracy.randolph@flsenate.gov
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s11
Sen. Linda Stewart, D. - part of Orange County
1726 S. Bumby Avenue
Orlando, FL 32806
407-893-2422
Senate VOIP: 41300
FAX: 888-263-3680
stewart.linda@
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s13
Sen. Victor M. Torres, Jr., D - Osceola and part of Orange County
101 Church Street
Suite 305
Kissimmee, FL 34741
407-846-5187
Senate VOIP: 41500
FAX: 850-410-4817
torres.victor@flsenate.gov
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s15
Sen. David Simmons, R - Seminole and part of Volusia County
220 Crown Oak Centre Drive
Longwood, FL 32750
407-262-7578
Senate VOIP: 40900
simmons.david@flsenate.gov
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s9
Sen. Jeff Brandes, R - part of Pinellas County
9800 4th Street North
Suite 200
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
727-563-2100
Senate VOIP: 42400
brandes.jeff@flsenate.gov
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s24
Sen. Bobby Powell, D - part of Palm Beach County
2715 North Australian Avenue
Suite 105
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
561-650-6880
Senate VOIP: 43000
Bobby.Powell@myfloridahouse.gov.
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s30
Sen. Joe Negron, R - Martin, St. Lucie and part of Palm Beach counties
3500 Southwest Corporate Parkway Suite 204
Palm City, FL 34990
772-219-1665
Senate VOIP: 42500
FAX: 772-219-1666
Toll Free: 888-759-0791
negron.joe@flsenate.gov
www.flsenate.gov/Senators/s25
Florida State Representatives
Rep. John Cortes, D - part of Osceola County
231 Ruby Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34741-5640
407-846-5009
john.cortes@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4605
Rep. Robert "Bob" Cortes, R - parts of Orange and Seminole counties
150 Cranes Roost Boulevard Suite 2260
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701-3482
407-262-7420
Bob.Cortes@myfloridahouse.gov
http://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4598&LegislativeTermId=86
Rep. Eric Eisnaugle, R - part of Orange County
7009 Dr. Phillips Boulevard Suite 270
Orlando, FL 32819-5124
407-355-5784
Eric.Eisnaugle@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4449
Rep. Patrick Henry, D - part of Volusia County
101 South Palmetto Avenue Suite 3
Daytona Beach, FL 32114-4331
386-238-4650
patrick.henry@myfloridahouse.gov
https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4663&LegislativeTermId=87
Rep. Don Hahnfelt, R - Sumter and parts of Lake and Marion counties
916 Avenida Central
The Villages, FL 32159-5704
352-315-4445
229 East Anderson Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513-6149
352-793-081
Don.Hahnfeldt@myfloridahouse.gov
https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4623&LegislativeTermId=87
Rep. Mike La Rosa, R - parts of Osceola and Polk counties
1224 10th Street
St. Cloud, FL 34769-3343
407-891-2555
201 West Central Avenue
Lake Wales, FL 33853-4013
863-679-4905
Mike.LaRosa@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4546
Rep. Thomas Leek, R - part of Volusia County
149 South Ridgewood Avenue Suite 210
Daytona Beach, FL 32114-4335
386-238-4865
Tom.Leek@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4546
Rep. Stan McClain, R - part of Marion County
315 Southeast 25th Avenue
Ocala, FL 34471-2689
352-732-1313
Stan.McClain@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4658&LegislativeTermId=87
Rep. Amy Mercado, D - part of Orange County
5425 South Semoran Boulevard Suite 1A
Orlando, FL 32822-1751
407-249-4473
407-249-4474
Amy.Mercado@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4638&LegislativeTermId=87
Rep. Mike Miller, R - part of Orange County
1405 South Orange Avenue Suite 320
Orlando, FL 32806-2147
407-245-0588
407-245-0589
Mike.Miller@myfloridahouse.gov
http://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4606&LegislativeTermId=86
Rep. Scott Plakon, R - part of Seminole County
1855 West State Road 434 Suite 222
Longwood, FL 32750-5071
407-262-7423
Scott.Plakon@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4430
Rep. Rene Plasencia, R - parts of Brevard and Orange counties
Brevard County Government Center North
Suite 1C, 400 South Street
Titusville, FL 32780-7610
321-383-5151
Rene.Plasencia@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4607&LegislativeTermId=86
Rep. David Santiago, R - part of Volusia County
849 Deltona Boulevard
Deltona, FL 32725-7137
386-575-0387
David.Santiago@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4544&SessionId=73
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D - part of Orange County
4063 North Goldenrod Road Unit 3
Winter Park, FL 32792-8914
407-681-5433
Carlos.Smith@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4642&LegislativeTermId=87
Rep. Charlie Stone, R - parts of Levy and Marion counties
3001 Southwest College Road Suite 104
Ocala, FL 34474-4415
352-291-4436
Charlie.Stone@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4537
Rep. Jennifer Mae Sullivan, R - parts of Lake and Orange counties
2755 South Bay Street Unit D
Eustis, FL 32726-6587
352-742-6275
Jennifer.Sullivan@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4602&LegislativeTermId=86
Rep. Clovis Watson Jr., D - parts of Alachua and Marion counties
2815 Northwest 13th Street Suite 202
Gainesville, FL 32609-2865
352-264-4001
Clovis.Watson@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4541
Rep. Randy Fine, R - part of Brevard County
2539 Palm Bay Road North East Suite 5
Palm Bay, FL 32905
321-409-2017
Randy.Fine@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4646&LegislativeTermId=87
Rep. Richard Corcoran, R - Speaker of the House
420 The Capitol
402 South Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300
850-717-5000
richard.corcoran@myfloridahouse.gov
www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Representatives/details.aspx?MemberId=4503
