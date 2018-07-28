Human remains found after Ocala house fire, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - Human remains were found among the ashes of an Ocala home, according to officials from Marion County Fire Rescue.

MCFR responded to the house fire at the 4000 block of SE 84th Lane Road Saturday morning. A 911 caller said the house had "burned to the ground," according to authorities.

Firefighters said they found the structure already burned down when they arrived. Remains of "at least one person" were found in the debris, according to officials. There were also animals present that were not affected by the fire.

The 911 caller reported that the neighbor's vehicle was in the driveway of the home. It is unclear if the vehicle was still there when officials arrived.

Both the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s detectives are investigating.

