Human remains found near Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said human remains have been found near Cheddar's and Olive Garden on International Speedway Boulevard.

This is close to the Volusia Mall. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

Officers are at the scene of human remains found near Cheddar's and Olive Garden on ISB. Close to Volusia Mall. Please avoid the area. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) May 4, 2019

Police sent the alert around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

