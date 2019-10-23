Human remains found off US 192 in Osceola, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Osceola County, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that a set of human remains had been found in a wooded area off U.S. Route 192.

At last check, deputies said it was too early in the investigation to determine whether the death was suspicious.

Details on the identity of the remains have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.