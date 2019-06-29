Hundreds gather for vigil of UCF student struck in hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil to pray for a hit-and-run victim and University of Central Florida senior.

London Harrell was struck by an impaired driver who Florida Highway Patrol have identified as 25-year-old Yousuf Hasan. Authorities said Hasan first crashed into a vehicle on Alafaya Trail and continued, later hitting the 21-year-old who was walking in a grassy area near Napiers Circle when Hasan hit her and never looked back.

On Friday evening friends, family, and fellow sorority sisters gathered around a reflection pond on the campus of UCF to shed tears and share hugs.

Harrell’s best friend Rebecca Kirsch held back tears as she spoke to the crowd.

“London Harrell is the most stubborn, OCD, sarcastic, pizza-hating, big haired, waffle psycho, and I have missed her every day this week,” Kirsch said.

London’s parents left their daughter’s bedside to attend the vigil and to pray for her recovery.

“She believes and always has been one of the most positive adventurous ladies you have ever met in your life,” London’s mother Paula Cobb said.

A sea of candles flickered as Harrell’s childhood pastor asked for help from above and her boyfriend Jon Gardner addressed the crowd.

“Many of you know as a sister, friend, or fellow student I am honored to know London as my girlfriend,” Gardner said.

While Harrell remains in critical condition her loved ones said they are fighting to strike balance between sorrow and strength for the well-liked young lady.



