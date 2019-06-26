Hungover Florida mom nearly severs child's finger with door slam, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A hungover Florida mother who was upset that law enforcement was in her neighborhood slammed her child's thumb in a sliding glass door during a fit of rage, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they went to Beechwood Lane Monday evening to investigate reports that a wanted fugitive could be hiding inside a home in the neighborhood.

A man who lives with Megan Moss, 27, at one of the homes allowed deputies inside to search, which woke up Moss, who was attempting to sleep off a hangover, according to the affidavit.

[Watch the body camera footage in the player at the top of this story]

Body camera footage shows Moss wearing only a T-shirt and a thong screaming at deputies outside her home.

"This is (expletive). This is (expletive) (expletive) because you all want to (expletive) come into my house, coming into my house like I'm hiding something," Moss said.

A deputy attempted to calm Moss down, but video shows she refused to stop yelling.

"Calm down for what? This is the second time in a month," she said. "No, because my kids are gonna be woken up because of this (expletive) (expletive) here."

Deputies said that as Moss went back inside her home, she slammed a sliding glass door without realizing that her 2-year-old child's thumb was in the track. Deputies went back to the home when they heard the child screaming in pain.

"Did she just slam the door on that kid?" a deputy asked.

Moss insisted that the child was fine, video shows. She argued with the deputy and initially refused to step outside away from knives that were visible in her kitchen, according to the report.

"I'm so upset right now," Moss said.

"I can tell, you slammed your child's hand in the door," the deputy replied.

The toddler can be seen wailing in her arms.

"No, I did not. I (expletive) did not, I did not. I did not know my child was behind there, the tip of his finger was in there," Moss said.

When Moss eventually stepped outside and allowed deputies to take a closer look, they quickly realized that the child's thumb was nearly severed at a point at the middle of the nail, the affidavit said.

Moss and her child were taken to a hospital in Palm Coast where a doctor there said it could be possible to re-attach the tip portion of the child's thumb but it would require many stitches, records show.

Deputies said Moss was arrested the next day at a gas station on a warrant for child neglect with great bodily harm and driving with a suspended license.

