Hunter digs up human remains in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a set of human remains were found in the Ocala National Forest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a man who had been hunting in the forest noticed what he thought were deer scratchings on the ground about 200 yards into a trail off Forest Road 5 as he was walking to his tree stand.

The hunter returned at a later time and noticed leaves covering the area and thought it looked suspicious, so he asked his friend to bring a shovel, according to deputies.

After clearing the brush and digging, the man said he found something that "smelled really bad like death" and had his friend contact an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, deputies said.

Authorities responded and closed off the area with crime scene tape.

Details on the identity of the remains have not been released. Deputies said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives at 352-732-9111.

