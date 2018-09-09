Hurricane Florence causing rough surf, rip currents along Central Florida beaches

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Even though Central Florida is not in the direct path of Hurricane Florence, the storm is impacting teh area, causing rough surf and swells along Central Florida beaches.

Surfer Robert Phelane caught big waves at Daytona Beach Sunday morning. He said the conditions were perfect for surfing, but the swell is rough.

"Little bit of a rip current, but more sideways pull going to the north from all the waves breaking that way," Phelane said.

Hurricane Florence can be blamed for the rough beach conditions. Even though the storm is thousands of miles away and Central Florida is not in its direct path, beachgoers said they are already starting to feel the storm's impact.

"Very rough. You can feel your feet going with the sand, the current underneath that. Very, very rough," beachgoer Dolores Neace said.



The Volusia County Beach Patrol is flying the red flag to warn swimmers of rough surf conditions and rip currents throughout the week.

Lifeguards said a 33-year-old woman from Colorado suffered a traumatic impact injury as she was swimming Sunday morning at Daytona Beach. Beach Patrol said the waves slammed her into the sandbar and she broke her arm. She was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Gary Ward knows how dangerous the ocean can be and that's why he kept his kids close to him. The father of two only let them play on the beach.

"Just trying to keep them back out of the rough area. You can see the water is sporadically coming in and out pretty hard," Ward said.

Florence is also causing high tides along the beaches. There is a lot of standing water along the beach, and Beach Patrol said that could delay when they open the beach to drivers.

Beach goers are urged to swim with caution and in front of a lifeguard. Rachel Vanlandingham said that is why her family picked a spot on the beach near the lifeguard tower.

"We try to do that, especially when we got a lot of kids, 'cause it's always good to have multiple eyes watching," Vanlandingham said.

As Florence makes its way closer to the United States, officials said beachgoers need to be on alert.

"Definitely some swell action coming in. Be careful out there, folks," Phelane said.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.