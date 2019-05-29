'I'm a fast shot:' Tree trimmer accused of pointing gun at couple who refused service

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A tree trimmer pointed a gun at a husband and wife who refused his services, telling them, "I'm a fast shot" and "I never miss," according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said the couple was leaving their home on Knollwood Estates Drive in a street legal dune buggy on April 29 when a man, later identified as 29-year-old Alan Emert, approached them and tried to solicit tree services.

The man told Emert that he needed to leave the property because they weren't interested, adding that Emert should tell his boss and coworkers not to come back to the home.

Emert then got angry, telling the couple that he'd never been to the residence before, according to the report.

Police said the man told Emert that the next person who illegally enters his property would be shot, at which point Emert grabbed a black semiautomatic pistol from behind his back and pointed it at the couple and said, "I'm a fast shot" and "I never miss."

Emert put the gun in his waistband and walked away, telling the couple, "I will be back," according to the affidavit.

One of Emert's coworkers told police that Emert admitted to being involved in an incident with a gun but wouldn't provide details, the report said.

The officer spoke to Emert on the phone when he called his coworker but Emert refused to provide any details, wouldn't give the officer his name and told him, "I know my rights and I plead the Fifth Amendment," according to authorities.

Police said the phone number Emert called from helped them identify Emert as a suspect.

He was arrested Monday on charges of battery, aggravated assault while armed, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

