'I'm going to blow up the school:' Teens in Volusia accused of making threats

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenage boys were arrested Monday after making verbal threats to "blow up" their school, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The 15- and 16-year-old boys are both students at Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise.

Deputies said the older teen disrupted class on Friday by threatening to blow up the school. Then on Monday, the 16-year-old was talking with the 15-year-old boy at lunch and the younger teen responded by repeatedly saying, "I'm going to blow up the school," as he spoke louder and louder each time, according to a news release.

Both teenagers were charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device and disruption of a school function.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood recently announced that students who make false school threats could be held responsible for paying for the Sheriff's Office's response to the incident, which costs a minimum of $1,082.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.