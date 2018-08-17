Intense body-cam video shows suspect pull gun on Flagler deputy during stop

BUNNELL, Fla. - A man was arrested in Flagler County on suspicion of pulling a gun on a deputy during a traffic stop because he possibly planned to commit "suicide by cop," sheriff's officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Alphonso Brooks was pulled over for running a stop sign on North Church Street at East Howe Street in Bunnell.

Deputies said Brooks seemed unusually nervous and a K-9 indicated the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Brooks was asked to get out of his vehicle, body camera video worn by one of the deputies shows.

"You can go ahead and step out, and you can keep your smoke (cigarette)," the deputy said.

Officials said Brooks then grabbed a gun and tried to hide it in his hand, the Sheriff's Office said. As he stood up and got out of the car, another officer yelled “Gun! Gun! Gun!"

A deputy pinned Brooks against the car, and the gun fell to the ground, according to officials.

"I will (expletive) kill you," the deputy yelled.

"I know you will," Brooks said.

"Are you insane?" the deputy said.

“This encounter could have quickly become a deputy-involved shooting caused by the suspect’s actions,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Deputies Duenas and Smith, along with Bunnell Officer Hirshi, showed great restraint and are safe because of their training and teamwork. This could have had a very different outcome with the death of Brooks or a deputy or officer.”

Brooks was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Brooks was arrested in 1997 on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation/conduct/exhibition, and he was arrested in 2002 on a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Brooks was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond.

