Find out what's new at Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - For more than two decades, Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival has been delighting people from all over the world with mouthwatering cuisine and, of course, all kinds of wine.

More than 30 marketplace booths are set up around Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon at Epcot. Executive chef Michael Deardorff gave News 6 a taste of one the new dishes, which is featured in the Wine and Dine marketplace for this year's festival.

"It's butternut ravioli. We do have a brown butter vinaigrette, so the butter actually acts as the oil for the vinaigrette " Deardorff said.

Once the ravioli is buttered up, Deardorff tops it with pumpkin seeds, figs, balsamic glaze and fresh parmesan cheese.

This internationally renowned festival not only highlights food and wine, but music as well. Each night, guests can eat to the beat at the America Gardens Theater.

"We have 32 artists here at Eat to the Beat and nine of those artists are brand new. This year we have 98 Degrees, a hug fan favorite. They're new to the festival," Jeremy Chase, producer with Disney Parks Entertainment, said.

If you stop by the festival center, you'll also see more than 70 new items at the gift shop and you'll notice a particular shade of red that's been designated the color of choice this year.

"Merlot red this year, and you're gonna see that intertwined through almost all of the product line. The spirit jersey and the headband combo are so on-trend right now," Will Dasso, guest experience manager of merchandise, said.

Another new addition to the festival is a station called the Shimmering Sips Mimosa Bar. Guests can choose from different flavors such as tropical mimosa, key lime or blood orange mimosa.

And back by popular demand is Remy's Ratatouille Hide and Squeak Scavenger Hunt game.

"It's again throughout all of Epcot --both the World Showcase and Future World -- and hiding in 15 locations is going to be the statuettes of Remy," Dasso said.

It's an event for everyone. Kids can also become chefs at the junior chef kitchen or maybe try to make sushi treats at the candy sushi rolling interactive experience.

They can also shake off some energy at the new Disney Du Jour Dance Party experience.

Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival runs until Nov. 12. For more information about ticket prices and special events, click here.





