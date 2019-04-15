‘It's like watching someone you love die': Celebrities react to Notre Dame fire

A fire broke out at Notre Dame on Monday afternoon and quickly spread across the building, collapsing the spire. (Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

Much of the world watched with grief and shock after Notre Dame Cathedral became engulfed in flames on Monday.

Many celebrities took to social media to express their sadness at the sight.

Nancy Sinatra compared it to losing someone you love.

Beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. This spire is gone now. It's like watching someone you love die. pic.twitter.com/HB6cU6SHPM — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 15, 2019

James Woods said it's like a knife to the heart.

As a Roman Catholic and a friend of France, to see this magnificent creation engulfed in flames is a knife to the heart. #NotreDame https://t.co/FyISs5LIOS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 15, 2019

Josh Groban expressed his hopefulness that the church would survive the catastrophe.

Watching the Notre-Dame fire with such sadness. Sending love to the people of France and hoping they get a handle on it soon. It has survived, and will survive. — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 15, 2019

Laura Dern was one of the first to send out a tweet after the news broke.

I’m weeping. Our gift of light. Notre Dame on fire. My heart is breaking. My grandmother’s and mother’s heart home. — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) April 15, 2019

Josh Gad said he had tears in his eyes and a heart filled with sickness.

I feel sick. I am not ready to say goodbye to this treasure. My eyes are filled with tears and my heart is filled with sickness. I cannot believe that we are about to lose one of the world’s most beautiful structures & a piece of history that cannot be replaced. pic.twitter.com/XPROpz0npN — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 15, 2019

As the day has went on, the tweets kept coming.

Feel profoundly sad about this... so much lost in a few seconds ... I am praying (which I don’t do often) for the fire to be contained soon .... utterly heartbreaking https://t.co/VnRPHdHOFs — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 15, 2019

I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 15, 2019

Im in utter shock watching the terrible sights on TV. #NotreDame cathedral is on fire and we are watching as the world is about to lose this 850 year old historical, iconic and beautiful world heritage building. Huge huge loss pic.twitter.com/NIrmYpubq7 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) April 15, 2019

While it's still unclear how the fire began, officials revealed, after several hours of fighting the blaze, that the cathedral's iconic towers had been saved.

