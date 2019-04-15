International

‘It's like watching someone you love die': Celebrities react to Notre Dame fire

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group
A fire broke out at Notre Dame on Monday afternoon and quickly spread across the building, collapsing the spire. (Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

Much of the world watched with grief and shock after Notre Dame Cathedral became engulfed in flames on Monday.

Many celebrities took to social media to express their sadness at the sight.

Nancy Sinatra compared it to losing someone you love.

James Woods said it's like a knife to the heart.

Josh Groban expressed his hopefulness that the church would survive the catastrophe.

Laura Dern was one of the first to send out a tweet after the news broke.

Josh Gad said he had tears in his eyes and a heart filled with sickness.

As the day has went on, the tweets kept coming.

While it's still unclear how the fire began, officials revealed, after several hours of fighting the blaze, that the cathedral's iconic towers had been saved.

