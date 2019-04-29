Parrot taken into custody after tipping off alleged drug dealers about raid

Are all parrots as fiercely loyal as the one in this story? (Stock image)

It’s unclear whether the suspect is a victim in this case or a true gangster in the purest form.

Police in Brazil took a parrot into custody last week during a raid targeting crack dealers, after the animal reportedly cawed "Mum, the police!" in Portuguese, as officers prepared to raid the home of two suspected dealers, according to published reports, including ones in The Guardian and The Washington Post.

Police showed up in Vila Irmã Dulce, a neighborhood in northeast Brazil, when the parrot got loud.

"He must have been trained for this,” one of the police officers told Brazilian media, as reported by The Guardian. "As soon as the police got close, he started shouting."

Regardless of the heads up from the parrot, police arrested a man and a teenage girl. Their names have not been released, nor has the parrot’s.

Officers brought the bird back to the station -- yes, really -- but the animal was pretty tight-lipped. In fact, the parrot remained silent, despite authorities' best efforts.

Hey, the parrot was (reportedly) taught how to cry for help. It seems he was taught not to snitch, as well.

"Lots of police officers have come by and he’s said nothing," a veterinarian said, according to The Guardian.

Authorities eventually turned over the most loyal bird of all time to a local zoo, where he’s now living a crime-free life (we can only hope).

