News 6 investigates incident at SeaWorld Orlando

I got a tip that something happened at Sea World Orlando. The tip was rather vague, but it indicated a trainer for the park’s killer whale show had been injured.

Of course, this was immediately reminiscent of the tragedy that hit the park in 2010 when trainer Dawn Brancheau was killed during a show.

I immediately started investigating.

It took months to get confirmation -- a trainer at the park had been bitten by one of the whales.

In this case, however, SeaWorld Orlando was found not to be at fault.

We wanted to know why, and we started digging for answers.

I am putting those reports together and getting reaction to it right now.

Look for my investigation this Tuesday on News 6 at 6 p.m.

