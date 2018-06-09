No state oversight for programs meant to help Florida domestic violence victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - In Florida, statistics show a person dies at the hands of their spouse, an ex, or a domestic partner every three days.

To address the problem of domestic violence Florida implemented Batterers' Intervention Program in 1995. Since then, the programs have gone through regulation changes that some victims say they doubt will help prevent more violence.

In 2013, Tansyla Nicholson arrived at the Osceola Regional Medical Center with swollen eyes, a bruised arm and broken nose, according to medical records.

Her then husband was arrested, later convicted and ordered to attend the Batterers' Intervention Program, according to court records.

"Our relationship had really always been difficult," Nicholson said.

Her husband went to Family Life Counseling Services in Kissimmee. But she said her hopes that therapy would help their relationship were shattered.

In fact, she said their relationship got even worse.

"I didn't find it was helpful," she said. "There was always tension. I didn't want to say the wrong thing, do the wrong thing."

From 1995 to 2012 Batterers' Intervention Programs were monitored and certified by the Florida Department of Children and Families. In 2012, Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation that withdrew oversight no longer requiring the programs to be reviewed by the state.

Paula Basil sat on the board that established guidelines for Batterers' Intervention Programs in Florida in 1995.

"It is extremely important that these programs are regulated," Basil said.

Basil, the executive director of No Abuse Inc., a Batterers' Intervention Program in Orlando, said all programs are not equal.

While there is no state regulation in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which includes Orange and Osceola counties, there are only four programs approved by the courts.

No Abuse Inc. is one of them. The program at Family Life Counseling Services that Nicholson's husband went to is not.

"If people just decide to do Batterers' Intervention, we have no idea what they’re doing, what their educational background is, what their experience is," Basil said. "And it could be very dangerous to victims."

Family Life Counseling Services declined to comment for this story.

Different judicial circuits have different rules. Anyone ordered to a BIP should check with their local clerk of court's office.

There are a number of resources available for victims of domestic abuse. The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is available 24 hours a day at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.

