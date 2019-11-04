Samsung refrigerator owners frustrated with ice makers freezing over

Hundreds of Central Florida families are fed up with their Samsung refrigerators and are turning to social media to share their frustrations, and despite all the problems, there is no recall insight.



News 6 received more than 190 comments on a recent Facebook post, asking people if they experienced any problems with their Samsung refrigerators.



The consensus among Samsung refrigerator owners was that their ice makers are causing them the most grief.

"At Samsung we stand behind all of our products, including our refrigerators, and want to ensure our customers are completely satisfied. If a customer encounters any problem with their product or service," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement, "we encourage them to reach out to us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG so we can provide assistance."

Crystal Jones, of Palm Bay, said she bought her brand-new Samsung dark gray stainless steel four-door refrigerator last February.



She says she paid more than $3,000 and started having problems with it during the first month of ownership.

"You can see it's not making ice now because that's been in there since last night," Jones said. "It's completely frozen up top. And if I leave it alone, it will freeze all on its own."

Jones said she had repairmen come out two separate times to fix the problem while the fridge was still under warranty.

Lisa Heilman's Samsung refrigerator in Sanford, Fla. (Image: WKMG)

She says it didn't help. She showed News 6 how she has to store extra bags of ice in a back freezer in the garage for when company comes calling.Jones says she and her husband also use a steam mop to defrost the ice maker almost every week.

"It's pretty genius on my husband's part I think," Jones said. "And it's certainly safer than a blow dryer."

Lisa Heilman, of Sanford, can relate. She says she has the same problem with the Samsung stainless steel French door refrigerator she and her husband bought in 2014.



She says not only does the ice maker not make ice, but water condensation also freezes all around the ice maker canister and causes it to freeze right to the sides of the freezer, making pulling out the ice maker a real challenge.

"There's no way for the ice to come out, the whole thing is completely frozen," said Heilman. "It seems so petty, it's just an ice maker. But truly, it should be fully operational for a modern refrigerator like this."

Heilman says she paid more than $1,800 for her Samsung refrigerator. She says when she started researching online, she found post after post with the exact same complaint - and no solution in sight.

"There's Miami, Ohio, Texas, California, Illinois. So many people are experiencing the same problem that I'm experiencing," Heilman said reading all the complaints. "And it's completely shocking that nothing is being done about this. Samsung should be held responsible in my personal opinion."

Heilman says she's surprised there isn't a recall on these ice makers.

Or at least a lasting fix.

Right now, her only fix is using a spatula to break off all the ice collecting around the ice maker.

"It would usually take me a good half-hour to hour to do this," Heilman said. "My kids do sports, I'm a parent of teenagers - I need ice!"

Currently, Samsung does not have a recall in place for any of its refrigerator models when it comes to the ice maker issue. However, there is a Facebook group of more than 6,400 members calling for one.

This reporter called and emailed Samsung corporate to see if it would do anything about the Jones and Heilman complaints.



Within days of receiving our email, Samsung called both Central Florida women, listened to their problems, and sent their complaints straight to their Office of the President. Both women received emails promising them refunds.



Heilman says Samsung offered her more than $850 for her 5-year-old refrigerator.

Jones was offered a full refund of more than $3,100 for her newer-model refrigerator.

"I'm really glad I reached out," Heilman said.

In addition to the social media complaints, there is also a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017 involving ice maker issues for certain Samsung French door refrigerators. It is currently in mediation.

Officials with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed that over the past year, they have received a half-dozen complaints about Samsung refrigerators.

A spokesperson with the Florida agency says they encourage all consumers to carefully research the product they intend to purchase, including consumer reviews.



"In the event that the Samsung appliance malfunctions, contact Samsung," the spokesperson said. "If the company is unwilling to remedy the issue, file a complaint with our division of consumer services either by phone 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or online at https://www.fdacs.gov/Contact-Us/File-a-Complaint/ where we offer mediation assistance."

Samsung refrigerators are sold at major retailers including Home Depot, Best Buy, Sears Outlet and Lowe's stores, as well as at several other websites and brick and mortar stores that advertise Samsung refrigerators for sale online.

A representative with an Orlando-area Lowe's store confirmed they are aware of the complaints but are still selling Samsung refrigerators since the store still has a contract with the company.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.