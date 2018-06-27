Upset passenger throws drink, strikes flight attendant in head, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A JetBlue flight was diverted to Orlando International Airport on Monday after flight attendants say they were attacked by a passenger because of a drink.

Flight 1010 took off from Santo Domingo at about 7 a.m. Monday, bound for New York City.

According to flight records, the plane made a sharp turn west about an hour and a half into the flight, heading toward Orlando.

According to an arrest report filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, flight attendants claimed passenger Sarah Victora Terrero Francis became irate when a flight attendant told her they were out of an orange drink she wanted.

In the report, one flight attendant told investigators, "(She) saw another flight attendant running toward her, followed by Francis, who was carrying two beverage cans.

"Francis then threw a full, unopened can of orange drink that struck the flight attendant on the head."

Investigators noted, "(The flight attendant) was unable to perform his/her duties because of the injury and in fear of Francis, who continued yelling throughout the remainder of the flight."

Flight 1010 landed at Orlando International Airport just before 10 a.m. Monday, at which time FBI agents boarded the plane and arrested Francis.

News 6 learned Francis is a resident of the Dominican Republic.

The FBI said she was released from custody Tuesday afternoon on her own recognizance after her initial appearance before a federal magistrate.

JetBlue officials would not comment on the condition of the injured flight attendant, referring all questions to law enforcement.

