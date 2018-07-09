Irish pub owner shot after pointing gun at officers during standoff, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The owner of an Irish pub was shot after he pointed a gun at officers during a standoff Monday evening, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Officials said that the standoff at Connolly's Irish Pub on Ronald Reagan Boulevard began when someone called 911 and hung up.

When police arrived at the pub, the owner could be seen through the window yelling and waving a gun around, according to authorities.

No one else was in the pub with the man.

Police said the man pointed a gun toward officers through the window, which is when authorities shot him.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

