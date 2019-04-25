Is 'Avengers' the 'Endgame?' Other blockbusters coming in 2019

“Avengers: Endgame” is all anyone can talk about, with its highly anticipated release today.

Walt Disney Co. has lined up 4,600 theaters across the U.S. to show the film, but that may not be enough, according to the Associated Press.

The anticipation leaves everyone wondering how much the Marvel movie will gross at the box office. Some speculate it might clear $300 million domestically and $1 billion worldwide, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Once "Avengers" mania dies down, there are other movies to get excited about.

Take a look at a loosely ranked list of blockbuster movies by IMDB based on worldwide box office expectations.

"The Lion King" – July 19

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" – Dec. 20

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" – July 2

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton

"Toy Story 4" – June 21

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Laurie Metcalf

"Frozen 2" – Nov. 22

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" – June 7

Starring: Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" – Aug. 2

Starring: Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu" – May 9

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Suki Waterhouse, Kathryn Newton, Justice Smith

"Aladdin" – May 24

Starring: Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, Mena Massoud

"Untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sequel" – Dec. 13

Starring: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina

"It: Chapter 2" – Sept. 6

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Bill Skarsgård

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" – May 31

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe

"Joker" – Oct. 4

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro

"Men in Black International" – June 14

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" – July26

Starring: Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" – June 7

Starring: Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain

