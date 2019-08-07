Jacksonville fans set to get first glimpse of Nick Foles in preseason game

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Baltimore Ravens in the team's first preseason game of 2019.

Foles signed with the Jaguars in March.

For the past two years Foles was the backup quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback was named MVP of Super Bowl LII after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

The preseason game will also be the first time Jaguars fans get to see first-round pick defensive end Josh Allen.

Allen had 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss with Kentucky last year.

The Jags finished the 2018 season at 5-11 and finished last in the AFC South.

The Ravens are a 2.5-point favorite against the Jaguars for Thursday's game.

How to listen to the game: WDYZ 660 AM and FM 105.5

How to watch livestream of game: Go to gamepass.nfl.com

