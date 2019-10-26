Jaguars vs. Jets: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Jaguars are 3-4 on the year and the Jets are 1-5.

Leonard Fournette has been one of the best running backs in football this year.

Fournette has run for 715 yards this season, which is second in the NFL.

He also has a rushing touchdown on the season.

Josh Allen has been one of the best defensive rookies this year.

Allen has 21 tackles and five sacks.

He has also forced a fumble.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had a rough game last week against the New England Patriots.

Darnold threw four interceptions in the 33-0 loss.

The week before, Darnold led the Jets to a 24-22 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Jaguars are a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 41.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.