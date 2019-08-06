Jamie Seh receives championship ring from Orlando Apollos

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 sports director Jamie Seh received her championship ring from the Orlando Apollos.

Seh was the radio play-by-play announcer for the team on 104.1 FM.

Apollos team president Mike Waddell gave Seh the ring on Tuesday.

"I was completely shocked, I am extremely grateful," Seh said.

Seh said she was overwhelmed by the gift.

"It shows the type of person employed by the Apollos," she said.

She hosted a weekly radio show with coach Steve Spurrier during the season.

"To sit with a legend every week was tremendous," Seh said.

The ring has PBP and Seh engraved on it.

It also features logos from the Apollos and the Alliance of American Football.

"It's a symbol for the best professional and personal experience I had," Seh said.

At 7-1, the Apollos had the best record in the league.

On March 30 the Alliance of American Football suspended all of its operations.

Seh said she would not be shocked if Orlando got another professional team down the road.



