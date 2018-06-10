523 people treated for jellyfish stings in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Sunday marked a busy day for beach safety workers, as officials in Volusia County said they treated 523 people for jellyfish stings.

Seven people were also rescued from the ocean, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The yellow and purple flags flew Sunday.

Yellow flags indicate a medium hazard from moderate surf or currents. Purple flags mean dangerous marine life might be in the area.

"We did close some areas ... due to capacity today, but opened them as soon as we could," a spokeswoman for Ocean Rescue said.

