Jerry Demings submits letter of resignation as Orange County sheriff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings submitted his letter of resignation at noon on Thursday at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

The resignation is required in order for Demings to run for mayor of Orange County. Demings said the resignation will take effect on Dec. 4, which is also the day the new mayor will be sworn in.

Demings is running against Pete Clarke, Jose Datil Colom, Robert Edward Melanson, Rob Panepinto and David Quiros.

The Orange County primary election is Aug. 28, and the general election is Nov. 6.

