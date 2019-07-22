Jury selection expected to wrap up in Grant Amato triple murder trial

SANFORD, Fla. - Opening statements could get underway on Monday in the triple murder trial of Grant Amato.

The 30-year-old could face the death penalty in the murders of his parents and brother, who were found slain in their Chuluota home in January.

Dozens of potential jurors were questioned last week about the case after jury selection began July 15.

Amato has been jailed since the deaths after prosecutors said he shot and killed his family over money that he wired to a Bulgarian cam-girl.

On Friday, Seminole County Judge Jessica Reckseidler asked each juror about their views of the death penalty and whether they were in favor, against or undecided on it.

Twelve jurors will be selected, with three additional members serving as alternates.





