Jury selection to begin for man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial for Everett Miller, a Marine veteran accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers.

Authorities said Miller, 47, shot and killed Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on August 18, 2017.

Investigators said Baxter was responding to a call at Palmway and Cypress Street, an area known for drug dealing.

A cellphone video clip shows Baxter calling dispatch for a sergeant after Miller refused to show his driver's license. Investigators said Miller became defensive, pulled out a gun and shot both men.

Court records later revealed that Miller had been taken into custody under Florida's Baker Act two weeks before the shooting. Miller's family said he suffers from PTSD after serving in the military.

Miller faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Baxter and Howard and could face the death penalty if convicted.

