K-9 stops suspects in armed robbery, high-speed chase

BUNNELL, Fla. - Two men accused in a cross-county, high-speed chase following an armed robbery are now under arrest. Darryl Duffy and Jamier Scott robbed a 7-Eleven store along N. Nova Road in Ormond Beach at gunpoint, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The suspects traveled at more than 100 mph to Bunnell before deputies deployed stop sticks. Deputies said the men ditched the car and ran into nearby woods. Body camera video shows a deputy directing K-9 Endo into the woods to apprehend the suspects.

In a matter of seconds, Endo is seen running through thick brush reaching one of the suspects. The man is heard yelling, “I surrender” in the video while Endo has him pinned to the ground.

Endo quickly caught the second suspect who was seen on body camera video hiding in some water. The video shows the man putting his hands up while Endo held him down by his leg.

Duffy and Scott were booking into the Flagler County Jail.

