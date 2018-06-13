Kissimmee barber wins 2nd place in Canadian beard contest

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee barber’s beard has got it going on – and he has an award to prove it.

Ron Wolek, a third-generation barber, traveled from Kissimmee to Canada to compete in the Vancouver Men’s Facial Hair Club Championship and took home second place.

According to AroundOsceola.com, Wolek didn’t know about professional beard competitions until a group of Canadians reached out to him on Instagram to encourage him to enter the competition.

“I just didn’t know anything like that existed,” Wolek said to Around Osceola staff writer Rachel Christian. “It’s right up my alley, but I wasn’t aware competing for best beard was even a thing.”

Wolek spoke with ClickOrlando.com and shared several photos.

For more on the story and to learn more about Wolek, visit AroundOsceola.com.

Ron Wolek won 2nd place at a Canadian beard competition. (Credit: Bailward Photography)

