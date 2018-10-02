Kissimmee condo mysteriously shifts, cracks, prompting evacuation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee condominium building was evacuated Tuesday due to "significant cracks" that happened when the building shifted for an unknown reason, officials said.

Osceola County building officials were called to the Sun Lake Condos at 3164 Sun Lake Court after the cracks, some of which are several feet long, showed up on interior and exterior walls.

Osceola County spokesman Andrew Sullivan said the building was deemed unsafe.

Sullivan said the cause of the shift is not known, and officials are unaware of any nearby sinkholes or any work being done in the area.

He said the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Sullivan said the building owner is responsible for any necessary repairs.

No other details have been released.

