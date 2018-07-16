Kissimmee couple killed in double homicide, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a couple in Kissimmee over the weekend as a double homicide, officials said.

The victims' bodies were found in their home Saturday night on Meadow Oak Circle, but authorities have not released their identification. On Monday, a spokesman for the Oceola County Sheriff's Office said their deaths are considered homicides.

Neighbors said a couple in their mid- to late 60s lives at the home. They’re from New York and travel there often to visit their daughter.

"It’s shocking, because it’s such a quiet community," said neighbor Sandy Olivetto.

Another neighbor said deputies went to the home Saturday after a family member called for a well-being check.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office public information officer said that the double homicide is an isolated incident and neighbors have no reason to be scared.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

