Kissimmee group helps teens get prom dresses for free

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An organization designed to help single mothers in Osceola County opened its doors Friday night to give free prom dresses to their daughters.

Hundreds of teen girls spent the evening at a community center not to party, but to get ready for one.

"Their prom dream is going to come true because they have the dress," said Carmen Santiago, the founder of Central Florida Single Moms.

She said she gave girls the chance to shop for dresses, jewelry and shoes on Friday.

"This is something that God put in my heart, to bless these girls because I know how important the prom is," she said. "After 12 years, they can't enjoy the prom, and it breaks my heart."

Last year, Santiago said her organization had 500 dresses to give away.

This year, she said it grew to 700 dresses, most of them brand-new.

