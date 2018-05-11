Kissimmee middle school teacher's aide charged with sexual battery on student

Miralys Agosto-England, a former teacher's aide at Westside K-8, is charged with sexually battering a student.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old teacher's assistant at an Osceola County school elementary and middle school was arrested Friday after deputies said she engaged in sexual activity with a seventh-grade student.

Miralys Agosto-England resigned from Westside K-8 school in Kissimmee on Monday. Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies said the 16-year-old boy, who is in a Exceptional Education and Student program, told them about two sexual encounters with Agosto in her vehicle that happened at the end of April, according to the arrest report.

Detectives said Agosto admitted to both incidents during an interview on Tuesday. She was arrested on a warrant Friday.

Agosto is charged with two counts of sexual battery by a person in custodial authority of a victim under 18 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any additional victims is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

