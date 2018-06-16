Kissimmee residents check out new Sunrail Tupperware Station

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County residents will soon have a new way of traveling throughout Central Florida.

SunRail is expanding its services into southern parts of Central Florida when it opens its new 17 miles of track later this summer.

On Saturday, residents checked out one of the new stops, Tupperware Station, located at 3205 Orange Avenue in Kissimmee.

"This is wonderful," Kissimmee resident Judy Hardkick said.

The new southern expansion will link at the Sand Lake Road station in Orange County to Poinciana. FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said it will connect Central Florida and bring a new form of transportation to southern parts of the region.

"From this station here, you can get to downtown Orlando in less than half an hour. And when you start in Poinciana, we can get you to Church Street in 35 minutes," Olson said. "I challenge you on a weekday to make that time on surface roads."

Dozens of residents participated in a train tour on Saturday at Tupperware Station. They learned about the new service that will eventually stretch 49 miles and offer stops from Poinciana to DeBary.

Many residents checked out the train and tested the seats. Some even started making plans on how they're going to enjoy the ride.

"We can play dominoes!" Kissimmee resident Juan Lopez said.

Some residents said they will travel for fun.

"I'm going to use it just to get around to places I don't normally go," Hardrick said.

While others like Joan Krupsky said they will try taking the new SunRail service to work. Krupsky learned what is normally an hour drive to her job in Orlando will be a short 18-minute train ride.

"That's so much time in the morning to do extra, get ready, walk on the treadmill, whatever you need to do," Krupsky said.

Everyone said they are excited to sit back, relax, and enjoy the new ride.

"It's long overdue. We needed some alternate transportation in the area. Tired of driving," Hardrick said.

The four new stops along the southern expansion are:

Meadow Woods: 120 Fairway Woods Boulevard, Orlando

Tupperware Station: 3205 Orange Avenue, Kissimmee

Kissimmee: 320 Pleasant Street, Kissimmee

Poinciana Station: near the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Poinciana Boulevard

FDOT is hosting train tours at Meadow Woods on Saturday June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Kissimmee stop on Saturday June 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FDOT said the new service is set to begin by the end of July.



