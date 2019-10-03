Kissimmee to get Florida's first Chipotle drive-thru

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida is getting its first Chipotle drive-thru, and it’s headed right for Central Florida.

Southeast Corners secured a new lease in Kissimmee for the new drive-thru concept dubbed Chipotlanes, according to a press release.

The concept was first announced by Chipotle in 2017 with 10 initial locations.

To take advantage of the Chipotlanes, customers can place orders via Chipotle’s website or app and then drive thru to pick it up.

The restaurant will be located at Rolling Oaks Commons at 3202 Rolling Oaks Boulevard and is expected to open in November.

Would you like to see more Chipotlanes around Central Florida?



