Westgate Villas overbooks during holiday weekend, creating chaos

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Westgate Resorts offer their timeshare holders a relaxing getaway; however, it didn't start off that way for some guest over Presidents Day weekend in Kissimmee.

Several Westgate Vacation Villas Resort & Spa timeshare holders said that they prebooked their reservation at the resort, but when they arrived there was no room for them.

The guest, who asked to conceal her name, flew in late Saturday night. Her friend, a timeshare holder for more than 20 years, thought they wouldn't have a problem checking in.

But when they arrived around 1 a.m. Sunday morning the lobby was full.

"The explanation was that they were overbooked,” she said. “I don't know how you can overbook a timeshare but that was their explanation.”

Photos show families and children sleeping in the lobby.

"We arrived at around 1-ish and there were a lot of people in the lobby, waiting in line,” she said. “There were a lot of people on couches. There were children all over the place sleeping in chairs.”

A representative with Westgate Resorts said this past weekend was busy with holiday vacationers and said the issue compounded when they received last-minute bookings and then guests showed up late for their reservations.

They released a statement addressing the concerns.

"Check-in is at 4 p.m., however, a number of our guests showed up much later in the evening, even as late as 4 a.m.,” a spokesperson for the resort told News 6. “By early Sunday morning, all guests were accommodated throughout our local Westgate resorts.”

The resort gave some guests $100 vouchers for the inconvenience.

"I would like a sincere apology from management,” the timeshare holder News 6 spoke with said. “I'd like to see the people who were out of a room overnight get some kind of compensation other than a $100 vouchers."

A representative with the resort urged any guest who feels they were treated unprofessionally or is upset about the incident to report it to a Westgate manager.

