Kittens rescued after getting stuck in gated community entrance sign

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three kittens were rescued by the Orange County Fire Department after they were found trapped inside of a brick sign for the entrance of a gated community.

The kittens were inside the right pillar of the Lake Gloria Shores entrance sign.

Orange County Animal Services believes the kittens are feral and the mother had run off and left them inside of the sign.

Officials estimate the kittens are around 7 weeks old and healthy.

