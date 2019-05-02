News

Krispy Kreme baking up chocolate glazed doughnuts on first Fridays

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme wants you to start your weekend off right with its chocolate glazed doughnuts. 

The doughnut shop announced that, on the first Friday of every month, it will offer its popular chocolate glazed doughnut. 

More News Headlines

So if you haven’t tried it or if it is your favorite, the first Friday of the month might just become your favorite day. 

Find a participating location near you.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.