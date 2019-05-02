Krispy Kreme baking up chocolate glazed doughnuts on first Fridays

Krispy Kreme wants you to start your weekend off right with its chocolate glazed doughnuts.

The doughnut shop announced that, on the first Friday of every month, it will offer its popular chocolate glazed doughnut.

So if you haven’t tried it or if it is your favorite, the first Friday of the month might just become your favorite day.

Find a participating location near you.

Celebrate this Friday (5/3) with the return of Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts! https://t.co/YDt4EegnNr pic.twitter.com/GNLcLkv8p0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 1, 2019

