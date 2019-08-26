Labor Day gas prices expected to be lower than previous years

iStock / RapidEye

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices for Labor Day weekend will likely be the lowest in two to three years, according to AAA.

Florida drivers are currently paying an average price of $2.37 at the pump. The state average is 43 cents per gallon less than it was on Labor Day 2018 ($2.80), and 27 cents less than Labor Day 2017 ($2.64).

"Labor Day travelers continue to benefit from lower oil prices this year as they fill up for their Labor Day road trip," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "Strong U.S. oil production rates are holding oil prices about 15% below last year's levels, reducing the cost of producing gasoline. Gas prices should remain low heading into the holiday, unless something threatens fuel supplies like geopolitical tension or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico."

Labor Day marks the end of the busy summer travel season and the last big surge in gasoline demand before the fall.

Florida gas prices have declined 37 of the past 39 consecutive days, for a total discount of 33 cents per gallon. Sunday's state average of $2.37 was 6 cents less than last week, 25 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents less than this time last year.

