Eustis residents annoyed by noisy machinery from medical marijuana farm

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One Lake County community is outraged after a medical marijuana farm set up shop in the neighborhood.

Some residents in Eustis said they don't have a problem with the booming medical marijuana business. The problem is the very, very noisy machinery they said runs 24-7.

Ted and Vickie Miller can't stand the noise or pungent odor that wafts from the California-based medical marijuana farm next door.

The Eustis couple said two months ago, MedMen moved in and has been causing headaches for neighbors along County Road 44 in Lake County.

"I don't want to hear this noise. I don't want to hear this every day for the rest of my life. I've lived here for 29 years," Ted Miller said.

The medical marijuana farm is just 140 feet away from his house, and he said the loud humming noise is unbearable and has been aggravating him and his family for weeks.

"I understand that there is machinery that makes noise. I run mowers and stuff, and I understand that but 24 hours a day, that is just not acceptable anywhere," Miller said.

Miller said he and his wife have measured the noise levels and the decibel readings have measured in the 70s.

The couple said they tried to get help from the Lake County Board of Commissioners, the Department of Health, and state lawmakers but hit dead ends.

"We can't get no help out here and we have been going at it for two months now nonstop," Ted Miller said. "It affects my sleep, and I'm so aggravated, and we just don't see any help coming."

Vickie Miller said she doesn't have a problem with medical marijuana. She just wants the noise confined to the property.

"I don't care if they have a strip club over here if it does not affect me at my house, I don't care. We moved out here to be able to do what we want to do but don't infringe that noise 24/7 on me."

Lake County Board of Commissioners issued this statement to News 6:

"The County is continuing to look into what options, if any, are available to resolve this situation on the local level."

Vickie Miller said that isn't enough. The Eustis couple said they plan to meet with neighbors in the coming days to discuss options to resolve the problem.



