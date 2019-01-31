Lake County correctional officer repeatedly offered woman $2K for sex, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A correctional officer at the Lake County Detention Center is accused of repeatedly offering to pay a woman he knew from high school to have sex with him, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest came after an investigation led by the Leesburg Police Department into an incident from Sept. 12, 2018, deputies said.

Officer Marcus Moore Jr. contacted the victim and offered to give her his paycheck in exchange for sexual intercourse, which the victim declined, deputies said.

"You can take all my check, you throw it at me on the low and you can have it idc," Moore said in a message to the victim, according to the warrant.

The victim declined.

"No thank you I work and can buy my own things," police said she replied.

Over the course of several months, Moore persistently asked the victim to go on dates, to which she continued to decline, authorities said. The victim said she told Moore she had a boyfriend in an attempt to get him to stop.

In October, police said Moore offered the woman up to $2,000 for sexual intercourse as long as she didn't tell anyone because he said he could lose his job. The victim again declined, telling Moore she's not that kind of woman.

The victim contacted the Leesburg Police Department and an investigation began, according to deputies. The investigation report said the messages originated from Moore's phone and Snapchat account.

Moore has been employed at the Lake County Detention Center since July 2016 and has since been suspended, pending termination proceedings. He's facing a charge of solicitation of prostitution.

