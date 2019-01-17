Lake County debuts new supervisor of elections office in Tavares

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The new Lake County of Supervisor of Elections office in Taveres is already getting results for the community.

The building opened in June. Following the busy election season, officials gave a grand tour Thursday.

"We are grateful to the county commissioners who made it affordable for us and it gives us much better access for the voters," Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said.

The building is equipped with a new boardroom, a 10,000-square-foot warehouse and a classroom where poll workers are trained.

Hays told News 6 the new location could not have come at a better time, especially with the ballot recount following the midterm elections.

"We had to have more space and this worked out beautifully because we were able to do the entire recount here in this building," Hays added.

Lake County voters can see the building off Route 441 and have accessible parking outside the office.

"We can look forward to really having a confidence that we are equipped to handle whatever comes our way," Hays said.

The new Lake County Supervisor of Elections office is located on 1898 E. Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares.

