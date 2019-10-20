Man dead in Lake County deputy-involved in shooting

Rob Kim/Getty Images

LEESBURG, Fla. - A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting happened Sunday in Leesburg, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance in Leesburg when the shooting happened. Deputies said they made contact with the girlfriend involved with the situation, and then made contact with the boyfriend.

Deputies said the boyfriend had a bat in one hand and the other hand was concealed. The man crossed the threshold of the front door and deputies said they saw the man had a knife in his concealed hand.

A deputy at the scene then shot the man, according to authorities. The man, 52-year-old Ronald McLemore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.