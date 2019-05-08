First responders exposed to drugs, revived by Narcan during traffic stop

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy sheriff, two firefighters and a suspect were possibly exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said a deputy stopped the suspect on Florida Boys Ranch Road near County Road 561 this afternoon.

Investigators said during the stop the deputy spotted narcotics and began to pass out shortly after.

Another deputy had to administer Narcan to revive the investigator, according to the sherrif's office.

Here’s video of an investigator being rinsed off after cleaning up a possible #fentanyl exposure in Lake County. pic.twitter.com/nJPOFvcsFw — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) May 8, 2019

Two firefighters were also given Narcan after they started to feel ill, according to investigators.

Authorities said the male suspect in the car started to react to the narcotics.

The sheriff's office said all four were transported to the South Lake Hospital and are recovering.

Around 7:20 p.m. investigators told News 6 the three first responders are OK.

The suspect vehicles and cars of first responders are being decontaminated at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Florida Boys Rand Road is completely closed just west of the County Road 561 intersection.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid this area.

