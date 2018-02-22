Lake County schools considers arming teachers with guns

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Members of the Lake County School Board will soon consider a proposal that would let teachers and staff have access to a gun on school grounds.

Board member Bill Mathias told News 6 he plans to propose the new rules at the Lake County School Board meeting Monday night, which will be in an executive session.

"Parents are calling me and saying, 'Can you guarantee my child will be safe?'" he said. "You have no idea how much it hurts when you have to say, 'No, I can't guarantee that.'"

Mathias proposed a similar plan to the Lake County School Board five years ago.

News 6 covered explosive debate inside the meeting as teachers and parents voiced strong concern.

"Schools and guns are oxymorons. The two don't go together," teacher Theo Bob said.

Mathias said in 2013, his proposal confronted strong opposition from the teacher's union. On Wednesday, he said the teacher's union asked to meet with him to discuss reintroducing the proposal.

If implemented, volunteer staff and teachers would be trained and deputized by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The gun, Mathias said, would be stored in a biometric-controlled safe inside a classroom. He told News 6 he's hopeful the teacher's union will support his plan.

